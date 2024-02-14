All Sections
Is Huddersfield Town v Sunderland on TV? Channel information and how to stream Championship fixture

Huddersfield Town are set to host Sunderland under the lights at the John Smith’s Stadium.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 14th Feb 2024, 11:03 GMT

The Terriers remain embroiled in a battle for Championship survival and currently sit 21st in the table. They are currently under the control of academy manager Jon Worthington, who is in post temporarily following the axing of Darren Moore.

A stunning Southampton comeback denied Huddersfield victory at the weekend, only adding to the Terriers desire to overcome the Black Cats.

After a bumpy start to life under Michael Beale, Sunderland appear to have turned a corner and are unbeaten in their last three games.

Huddersfield Town are set to host Sunderland under the lights. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

Beale’s men sit ninth in the table, therefore will be considered favourites for a win in West Yorkshire. However, the John Smith’s Stadium faithful will be hoping for an upset.

Here are all the key details ahead of Huddersfield Town’s clash with Sunderland.

When is Huddersfield Town v Sunderland?

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm tonight (Wednesday, February 14).

Is Huddersfield Town v Sunderland on TV?

Yes - the match will be shown by Sky Sports. It will not be listed on any of the Sky channels but fans can access coverage via the red button on Sky Sports Football.

How can I stream Huddersfield Town v Sunderland?

NOW TV subscribers can watch the game, with coverage accessible via the ‘bonus streams’ section. However, this option is not available with one-day passes.

