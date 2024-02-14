The Terriers remain embroiled in a battle for Championship survival and currently sit 21st in the table. They are currently under the control of academy manager Jon Worthington, who is in post temporarily following the axing of Darren Moore.

A stunning Southampton comeback denied Huddersfield victory at the weekend, only adding to the Terriers desire to overcome the Black Cats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a bumpy start to life under Michael Beale, Sunderland appear to have turned a corner and are unbeaten in their last three games.

Huddersfield Town are set to host Sunderland under the lights. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

Beale’s men sit ninth in the table, therefore will be considered favourites for a win in West Yorkshire. However, the John Smith’s Stadium faithful will be hoping for an upset.

Here are all the key details ahead of Huddersfield Town’s clash with Sunderland.

When is Huddersfield Town v Sunderland?

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm tonight (Wednesday, February 14).

Is Huddersfield Town v Sunderland on TV?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yes - the match will be shown by Sky Sports. It will not be listed on any of the Sky channels but fans can access coverage via the red button on Sky Sports Football.

How can I stream Huddersfield Town v Sunderland?