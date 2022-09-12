News you can trust since 1754
Is Huddersfield Town v Wigan Athletic on TV? TV channel, streaming details and form guide

Huddersfield welcome Wigan Athletic to West Yorkshire on Tuesday night aiming to end their run of four games without a win.

By Ben McKenna
Monday, 12th September 2022, 4:33 pm

Both clubs were not in action over the weekend as the EFL postponed fixtures following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

Ahead of the fixture, here’s all you need to know to keep up with the action as the Terriers seek to claim a vital three points.

Is it on TV?

The game will be available on Sky Sports Football through the Red Button. Sky Q customers can watch matches on the Red Button in HD at no extra cost. Coverage will begin at 7.40pm, five minutes before kick off.

Is there a stream?

Red Button matches are available on Sky Go and on the Sky app, simply sign in with your Sky iD to access the game. NOW TV monthly members can also watch fixtures on the red button.

The games are NOT available with a daily pass from NOW TV.

Huddersfield Town welcome Wigan Athletic to the John Smith's Stadium on Tuesday night. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images.

Form guide

Huddersfield Town LLDLWL; Wigan WDLWDL

