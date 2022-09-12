Is Huddersfield Town v Wigan Athletic on TV? TV channel, streaming details and form guide
Huddersfield welcome Wigan Athletic to West Yorkshire on Tuesday night aiming to end their run of four games without a win.
Both clubs were not in action over the weekend as the EFL postponed fixtures following the death of Queen Elizabeth.
Ahead of the fixture, here’s all you need to know to keep up with the action as the Terriers seek to claim a vital three points.
Is it on TV?
Most Popular
The game will be available on Sky Sports Football through the Red Button. Sky Q customers can watch matches on the Red Button in HD at no extra cost. Coverage will begin at 7.40pm, five minutes before kick off.
Is there a stream?
Red Button matches are available on Sky Go and on the Sky app, simply sign in with your Sky iD to access the game. NOW TV monthly members can also watch fixtures on the red button.
The games are NOT available with a daily pass from NOW TV.
Form guide
Huddersfield Town LLDLWL; Wigan WDLWDL