Is Hull City v Huddersfield Town on TV? Channel, kick-off time and form guide

Hull City and Huddersfield Town return to Championship action on Friday night following the latest international break.

By Ben McKenna
Thursday, 31st March 2022, 4:00 pm

The Yorkshire clubs are fighting at opposite ends of the table as the Terriers look to keep their play-off bid on track as the Tigers will be out to take a step closer to mathematically securing their survival.

Is it on TV?

The contest will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football on Friday evening, with coverage beginning at 7pm for the 7.45pm kick off.

The match can also be streamed by non-Sky Sports customers on NOW TV, with a 24-hour pass for all Sky Sports channels costing £11.98.

Streaming is also available to Sky Sports customers via their TV provider's online service, such as Sky Go.

What happened last time?

Huddersfield Town moved into the Championship play-off places following a battling 2-0 win at home to Hull when the sides met in October.

LAST TIME OUT: Huddersfield defeated Hull 2-0 in October. Picture: Tim Markland/PA Wire.

Tom Lees got the Terriers up and running following a goalkeeping blunder by Matt Ingram in the ninth minute.

Duane Holmes then made the game safe with a fine curling effort with 17 minutes to go.

Form guide

Hull City: LWDLWL. Huddersfield Town: LLDLWW.

