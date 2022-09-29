They lost five of their last six matches, including four on the trot, failing to score in the last three. After defeat at Swansea City, coach Shota Arveladze admitted he was unsure if he would keep his job.

But he did, and after two weeks working on ironing out the faults with those players who did not go away on international duty, they return with a home match against a Luton side whose start to 2022-23 has been better, but still not what they would have expected.

Is it on TV?

INTERNATIONAL DUTY: Hull City striker Oscar Estupinan has been away playing for Colombia

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game is live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event, with coverage beginning at 7.30pm, 15 minutes before kick off.

Are tickets available?

At the time of writing, tickets to watch the match in person were still available here. Adult tickets cost between £20 and £28 with big discounts for children and concessions for over-65s.

Post-match analysis

Advertisement Hide Ad

The weekend edition of The Yorkshire Post will have full analysis of the match from chief football writer Stuart Rayner, plus additional reaction and player ratings at yorkshirepost.co.uk/football.

Team news

Hull's ongoing injury problems continue, with on-loan Chelsea forward Harvey Vale picking up an injury on England Under-20 duty, although Turkey winger Dogukan Sinik is in contention to make an overdue debut.

Arveladze must decide what part Oscar Estupinan, Jean Michael Seri and Dimitrios Pelkas can play after appearing in Mexico, Ivory Coast and Greece for their countries at the start of the week.

Advertisement Hide Ad