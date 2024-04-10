The two sides are both level on 61 points heading into the fixture, although the Tigers have a game in hand. They currently sit seven points behind sixth-placed Norwich City, who surrendered a two-goal lead in their draw with Sheffield Wednesday last night (April 9).

Both Hull and Middlesbrough could give their top six hopes a significant boost with a victory, with three points made even more important by Preston North End’s win over Huddersfield Town.

Hull City are set to host Middlesbrough. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

Here are all the key details ahead of Hull City’s clash with Middlesbrough.

When is Hull City v Middlesbrough?

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm tonight (Wednesday, April 10).

Is Hull City v Middlesbrough on TV?

Yes - the match has been selected for live TV coverage. It will be available to watch via the Sky Sports red button.

How can I stream Hull City v Middlesbrough?