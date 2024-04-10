Is Hull City v Middlesbrough on TV? How to watch or stream Championship clash
The two sides are both level on 61 points heading into the fixture, although the Tigers have a game in hand. They currently sit seven points behind sixth-placed Norwich City, who surrendered a two-goal lead in their draw with Sheffield Wednesday last night (April 9).
Both Hull and Middlesbrough could give their top six hopes a significant boost with a victory, with three points made even more important by Preston North End’s win over Huddersfield Town.
Here are all the key details ahead of Hull City’s clash with Middlesbrough.
When is Hull City v Middlesbrough?
Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm tonight (Wednesday, April 10).
Is Hull City v Middlesbrough on TV?
Yes - the match has been selected for live TV coverage. It will be available to watch via the Sky Sports red button.
How can I stream Hull City v Middlesbrough?
Fans can stream the action on the Sky Sports app, or via the ‘bonus streams’ section of NOW TV with a monthly subscription.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.