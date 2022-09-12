Is Hull City v Stoke City on TV? TV channel, streaming details and form guide
Hull City return to action on Tuesday evening as they welcome Stoke City to East Yorkshire.
Both clubs were not in action over the weekend as the EFL postponed fixtures following the death of Queen Elizabeth.
Hull have hit a minor slump in form, losing three of their last four games after an encouraging start to the season. Ahead of the fixture, here’s all you need to know to keep up with the action.
Is it on TV?
The game will be available on Sky Sports Football through the Red Button. Sky Q customers can watch matches on the Red Button in HD at no extra cost. Coverage will begin at 7.40pm, five minutes before kick off.
Is there a stream?
Red Button matches are available on Sky Go and on the Sky app, simply sign in with your Sky iD to access the game. NOW TV monthly members can also watch fixtures on the red button.
The games are NOT available with a daily pass from NOW TV.
Form guide
Hull City LLWLDW; Stoke City LDWLDL