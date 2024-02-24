The Tigers sit sixth in the Championship table but face a fight to hold on to their place in the play-offs. It is no exaggeration to say there is an enormous play-off chasing pack behind them, making consistency crucial for Liam Rosenior’s men.

West Brom, who sit fifth, are in a similar position. The top four appears to be out of reach for the Tigers and the Baggies but both clubs are fancied to finish in the top six.

Here are all the key details ahead of their meeting at the MKM Stadium.

Hull City are set to host West Bromwich Albion. Image: Ashley Allen/Getty Images

When is Hull City v West Brom?

Kick-off is scheduled for 12:30pm today (Saturday, February 24).

Is Hull City v West Brom on TV?

Yes - the match has been chosen for live TV coverage. Fans without a ticket can tune in via Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

How can I stream Hull City v West Brom?