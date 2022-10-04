Is Hull City v Wigan Athletic on TV? Channel, streaming details and team news

Dawson was thrown into temporary charge when the Tigers sacked Shota Arveladze just hours before Friday’s defeat to Luton and will again lead the team.

Dogukan Sinik could start after an impressive cameo off the bench against the Hatters following a recent calf injury.

Harvey Vale (groin) picked up an injury on England Under-20 duty while Salah-Eddine Oulad M’Hand remains sidelined.

Hull City face Wigan Athletic in East Yorkshire on Wednesday night. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan will be without Callum Lang. The striker is sidelined with ankle ligament damage and set for a lengthy spell out of action.

Nathan Broadhead came into the Latics side in Lang’s place in the 2-0 win at Rotherham and should keep his spot.

Jordan Cousins (quad) and Gwion Edwards (Achilles) are stepping up their recoveries from injury.

Is it on TV?

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game will be on Sky Sports Football through the Red Button. Sky Q customers can watch matches on the Red Button in HD at no extra cost. Coverage will begin at 7.40pm, five minutes before kick off.

Is there a stream?