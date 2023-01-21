Is Leeds United v Brentford on TV? Channel, streaming details and team news

Georginio Rutter will be part of Leeds United’s squad when Brentford visit Elland Road on Sunday afternoon.

The Whites take on their Premier League rivals at 2pm in West Yorkshire, looking to build on a 5-2 win over Championship side Cardiff City in the FA Cup on Wednesday night. Head coach Jesse Marsch confirmed Rutter would be included in his squad on Sunday when Leeds will be bidding for just their third win in 16 league games.

Skipper Liam Cooper will return to contention after a knee injury and January signing Max Wober has recovered from a knock sustained against Cardiff, while Crysencio Summerville (ankle) is hoping to return to full training next week.

Brentford’s Rico Henry missed last weekend’s win over Bournemouth with a minor calf issue but is expected to be available for the Bees visit to Elland Road. Aaron Hickey, though, is rated as ‘touch-and-go’ to make the squad as he continues to recover from an ankle problem.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: A general view of Elland Road prior to the Premier League match between Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Elland Road on August 6, 2022 in Leeds, United Kingdom. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Former Leeds captain Pontus Jansson will not be fit to face his old club, while Shandon Baptiste and Frank Onyeka continue their own recovery.

Is it on TV?

The fixture will be broadcast by Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm. The match kicks off at 2pm, with Manchester City v Wolves starting at the same time. Later in the day, Arsenal v Manchester United will be broadcast by Sky at 4.30pm.

Is there a stream?

