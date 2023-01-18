Is Leeds United v Cardiff City on TV? Does the FA Cup replay go to extra time and penalties if required?

The Whites have won just two of their last 17 games as they were beaten by Villa on Friday night. They face Cardiff in an FA Cup third round replay tonight after coming from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 in south Wales earlier this month.
“I feel (the Villa game) was a massive step in the right direction. I’m more energised and I’m stronger in my belief that we’re going to be a good team and we’re going to be a good team soon,” said Marsch.
“Now we have to show it. We need another complete performance. We need conviction and we need a win. I hate being results based, but that’s where we are.”
Is it on TV?
The FA Cup fixture will be broadcast by ITV 4 on Wednesday night. Coverage starts at 7pm with the game kicking off at 7.45pm. The match will also be streamed by ITV’s online service ITVX.
Will the game go to extra-time and penalties?
In the event of a draw, the match will go into 30 minutes of extra time and, if required, penalties. The fourth round of the competition will include replays but from the fifth round any drawn games will go to straight to extra time.
The winner of tonight’s tie will meet either Accrington Stanley or Boreham Wood in the next round with their third round replay delayed until January 24 due to a frozen pitch.