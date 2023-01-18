Is Leeds United v Cardiff City on TV? Does the FA Cup replay go to extra time and penalties if required?

Jesse Marsch feels Leeds United took a step in the right direction against Aston Villa but admits his side need a result against Cardiff City on Wednesday night.

The Whites have won just two of their last 17 games as they were beaten by Villa on Friday night. They face Cardiff in an FA Cup third round replay tonight after coming from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 in south Wales earlier this month.

“I feel (the Villa game) was a massive step in the right direction. I’m more energised and I’m stronger in my belief that we’re going to be a good team and we’re going to be a good team soon,” said Marsch.

“Now we have to show it. We need another complete performance. We need conviction and we need a win. I hate being results based, but that’s where we are.”

LEEDS, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 21: A general view from inside the stadium an hour before kickoff during the Friendly match between Leeds United and AS Monaco at Elland Road on December 21, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

Is it on TV?

The FA Cup fixture will be broadcast by ITV 4 on Wednesday night. Coverage starts at 7pm with the game kicking off at 7.45pm. The match will also be streamed by ITV’s online service ITVX.

Will the game go to extra-time and penalties?

In the event of a draw, the match will go into 30 minutes of extra time and, if required, penalties. The fourth round of the competition will include replays but from the fifth round any drawn games will go to straight to extra time.

