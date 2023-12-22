Is Leeds United v Ipswich Town on TV? Channel and streaming details for battle of promotion hopefuls

Leeds United are set to face Ipswich Town in a battle of two promotion hopefuls.

The Whites are on a quest to regain their Premier League status, while Ipswich are on the crest of a wave having secured promotion from League One last season. They have taken the Championship by storm, soaring into second place above third-placed Leeds.

However, Daniel Farke’s side have an opportunity to close the gap between the second automatic promotion and the play-offs. Ipswich are set to visit Elland Road for the first time since October 2018, in the early days of Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds reign.

Leeds were 2-0 victors that day courtesy of goals from Kemar Roofe and Liam Cooper, and the Elland Road faithful will be hoping for a similar result this time round.

Here are all the key details ahead of the game.

When is Leeds United v Ipswich Town?

Kick-off is scheduled for 12:30pm on Saturday, December 23.

Is Leeds United v Ipswich Town on TV?

Yes – the match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

How can I stream Leeds United v Ipswich Town?