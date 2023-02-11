Is Leeds United v Man United on TV? Chanel, streaming details and team news

The Yorkshire club are still searching for a replacement for Jesse Marsch, who they sacked on Monday after a 1-0 loss at Nottingham Forest and with just four wins in 20 Premier League games.
On Friday, they were turned down by Feyenoord boss Arne Slot, who told Dutch media he would be sticking with the Eredivisie club as they target the league title.
Another reported target, West Brom manager Carlos Corberan, has signed a new contract at The Hawthorns, while former River Plate boss Marcelo Gallardo is understood to have ruled himself out of the running.
Skubala, the Leeds Under-21s boss, took charge for Wednesday night’s 2-2 draw at Old Trafford and will continue for a second league meeting when the sides do battle at Elland Road.
He said: “I’ve been having clear communication every day with (director of football) Victor (Orta). I expect to be in charge on Sunday.
“Back-to-back games are unusual, there may be one or two tweaks to the side, but there’s nothing we can change majorly. We can get work done tomorrow and a bit of shape.”
Is it on TV?
The game will be on Sky Sports Premier League with coverage beginning at 1pm on Sunday for the 2pm kick-off.
Is there a stream?
The game will be available Sky Go and on the Sky app, simply sign in with your Sky iD to access the coverage. NOW TV monthly members can also watch fixture alongside those who purchase a day pass for all Sky Sports channels.
Team news
Skipper Liam Cooper and Marc Roca missed out in midweek due to respective muscle strains and will be assessed, while Skubala is hoping Luis Sinisterra can recover from a strain sustained at Old Trafford. Pascal Struijk will miss out under the concussion protocol. He was withdrawn on Wednesday after blocking a shot from Marcus Rashford with his head.
Erik ten Hag expects to remain without six players when his Manchester United side head across the Pennines to take on Leeds United this Sunday. Brazilian winger Antony, Antony Martial and Scott McTominay are currently sidelined, with Christian Eriksen and Donny van de Beek both out long term. Influential Casemiro will serve the second of a three-game ban for violent conduct.