Is Leeds United v Man United on TV? Chanel, streaming details and team news

Leeds United interim boss Michael Skubala will remain in charge for Sunday’s Premier League game against Manchester United.

The Yorkshire club are still searching for a replacement for Jesse Marsch, who they sacked on Monday after a 1-0 loss at Nottingham Forest and with just four wins in 20 Premier League games.

On Friday, they were turned down by Feyenoord boss Arne Slot, who told Dutch media he would be sticking with the Eredivisie club as they target the league title.

Another reported target, West Brom manager Carlos Corberan, has signed a new contract at The Hawthorns, while former River Plate boss Marcelo Gallardo is understood to have ruled himself out of the running.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: A general view of Elland Road prior to the Premier League match between Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Elland Road on August 6, 2022 in Leeds, United Kingdom. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Skubala, the Leeds Under-21s boss, took charge for Wednesday night’s 2-2 draw at Old Trafford and will continue for a second league meeting when the sides do battle at Elland Road.

He said: “I’ve been having clear communication every day with (director of football) Victor (Orta). I expect to be in charge on Sunday.

“Back-to-back games are unusual, there may be one or two tweaks to the side, but there’s nothing we can change majorly. We can get work done tomorrow and a bit of shape.”

Is it on TV?

The game will be on Sky Sports Premier League with coverage beginning at 1pm on Sunday for the 2pm kick-off.

Is there a stream?

The game will be available Sky Go and on the Sky app, simply sign in with your Sky iD to access the coverage. NOW TV monthly members can also watch fixture alongside those who purchase a day pass for all Sky Sports channels.

Team news

Skipper Liam Cooper and Marc Roca missed out in midweek due to respective muscle strains and will be assessed, while Skubala is hoping Luis Sinisterra can recover from a strain sustained at Old Trafford. Pascal Struijk will miss out under the concussion protocol. He was withdrawn on Wednesday after blocking a shot from Marcus Rashford with his head.