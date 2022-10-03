Is Luton Town v Huddersfield Town on TV? Channel, streaming details and form guide

The Terriers were beaten 3-1 by last weekend with Fotheringham frustrated by the nature of the goals conceded.

Huddersfield head to the Hatters on Tuesday, aiming to avoid a fifth defeat in six Championship games.

Here’s all you need to know to keep up with the action in Bedfordshire.

Huddersfield Town head to Luton Town on Tuesday night. Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images.

Is it on TV?

The game will be on Sky Sports Football through the Red Button. Sky Q customers can watch matches on the Red Button in HD at no extra cost. Coverage will begin at 7.40pm, five minutes before kick off.

Is there a stream?

Red Button matches are available on Sky Go and on the Sky app, simply sign in with your Sky iD to access the game. NOW TV monthly members can also watch fixtures on the red button. The games are NOT available with a daily pass from NOW TV.

