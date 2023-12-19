Manchester City’s Club World Cup exploits will be screened live on TNT Sports.

The broadcaster has secured the UK and Ireland rights for the global tournament.

Manchester City enter the competition at the semi-final stage on Tuesday December 19, when they will take on Asian champions Urawa Reds.

City’s game on Tuesday kicks-off at 6pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Can Pep Guardiola's out-of-form treble winners Manchester City win the Club World Cup? (Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

The final will be played on December 22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

City, who completed the treble with their Champions League final victory over Inter Milan in June, are hoping to become the 11th successive European winners of this tournament.