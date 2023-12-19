Is Manchester City's Club World Cup semi-final on TV?
The broadcaster has secured the UK and Ireland rights for the global tournament.
Manchester City enter the competition at the semi-final stage on Tuesday December 19, when they will take on Asian champions Urawa Reds.
City’s game on Tuesday kicks-off at 6pm.
The final will be played on December 22.
City, who completed the treble with their Champions League final victory over Inter Milan in June, are hoping to become the 11th successive European winners of this tournament.
City’s Champions League success earlier this year means they have also qualified for the inaugural 32-team Club World Cup to be played in the United States in the summer of 2025.