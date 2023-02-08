Is Manchester United v Leeds United on TV? Is there radio coverage of the Premier League clash?

Leeds United’s trip to Manchester United will not be broadcast anywhere in the United Kingdom this evening.

The two rivals meet twice in five days as they do battle at Elland Road on Sunday afternoon. The Old Trafford meeting is a rearranged match, after the initial meeting was postponed due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II in October.

When announcing the new date for the clash in Manchester United, the Premier League stated: “We acknowledge the unique circumstances of the teams playing each other twice in the same week, with Leeds United v M anchester United scheduled for Sunday 12 February. This is to avoid potential fixture congestion later in the season.”

W hy is it not on TV?

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 03: General view inside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Manchester United and AFC Bournemouth at Old Trafford on January 03, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

The original date for the match was September 17 at 3pm before being pushed back to September 18 due to Man United’s Europa League commitments. That meeting was then postponed following the death of the Queen.

The Queen’s passing saw all fixtures over September 10-11 called off while Leeds’ trip to Old Trafford a week later was postponed over policing concerns, with the funeral of Her Majesty taking place on September 19.

Highlights will be available on Sky Sports’ YouTube channel shortly after the game. There will also be report and reaction on The Yorkshire Post later this evening.

Is there radio coverage?

TalkSPORT will bring live and exclusive radio coverage of the game, which kicks off at 8pm.

Team news

Leeds interim boss Michael Skubala said several unnamed players were carrying knocks and would be assessed, while Rodrigo (ankle/tibia), Adam Forshaw (hip) and Stuart Dallas (broken femur) remain long-term absentees.