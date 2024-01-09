Middlesbrough are just one game away from the Carabao Cup final – but Chelsea stand in their way.

Michael Carrick’s men have not had a particularly challenging run to the final, coming up against a slew of inferior EFL sides. However, a series of professional performances have put Middlesbrough on the cusp of a historic Wembley appearance.

Chelsea will most likely provide stern opposition, although the Blues are not the intimidating Premier League outfit they once were. A turbulent chapter in the club’s history has taken its toll on their status but they will still be favourites at the Riverside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here are all the key details ahead of a huge night for Middlesbrough.

Middlesbrough are preparing to host Chelsea in front of the Sky Sports cameras. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

When is Middlesbrough v Chelsea?

Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm tonight (Tuesday, January 9).

Is Middlesbrough v Chelsea on TV?

Yes – the game will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

How can I stream Middlesbrough v Chelsea?