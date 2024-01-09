All Sections
Middlesbrough are just one game away from the Carabao Cup final – but Chelsea stand in their way.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 9th Jan 2024, 16:58 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2024, 16:58 GMT

Michael Carrick’s men have not had a particularly challenging run to the final, coming up against a slew of inferior EFL sides. However, a series of professional performances have put Middlesbrough on the cusp of a historic Wembley appearance.

Chelsea will most likely provide stern opposition, although the Blues are not the intimidating Premier League outfit they once were. A turbulent chapter in the club’s history has taken its toll on their status but they will still be favourites at the Riverside.

Here are all the key details ahead of a huge night for Middlesbrough.

Middlesbrough are preparing to host Chelsea in front of the Sky Sports cameras. Image: George Wood/Getty ImagesMiddlesbrough are preparing to host Chelsea in front of the Sky Sports cameras. Image: George Wood/Getty Images
When is Middlesbrough v Chelsea?

Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm tonight (Tuesday, January 9).

Is Middlesbrough v Chelsea on TV?

Yes – the game will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

How can I stream Middlesbrough v Chelsea?

Subscribers can watch on the Sky Sports app and the game will also be live on NOW TV for those with an appropriate subscription.

