Michael Carrick’s men have hit a bump in their season and have fallen away from the play-off chasing pack. If they are to get their campaign back on track, they need to start picking up results sooner rather than later.

Norwich have managed to remain among the promotion contenders and could potentially return to the top six with a win at the Riverside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Carrick said: “There's been games at times where we've been in control and haven’t finished them off and they've maybe made the other ones that little bit more challenging. It's up to us to put that right.

Middlesbrough are set to host Norwich City at the Riverside. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

"We need to win games. The boys have developed a lot as a group and individually but certainly winning games is what counts.”

Here are all the key details ahead of the clash between Middlesbrough and Norwich City.

When is Middlesbrough v Norwich City?

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm tonight (Wednesday, March 6).

Is Middlesbrough v Norwich City on TV?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yes, although it will not be listed on any of the Sky Sports channels. It will instead be accessible via the red button.

How can I stream Middlesbrough v Norwich City?