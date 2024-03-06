Is Middlesbrough v Norwich City on TV? How to watch or stream Championship fixture

Middlesbrough are preparing to host Norwich City under the lights at the Riverside.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 6th Mar 2024, 14:52 GMT

Michael Carrick’s men have hit a bump in their season and have fallen away from the play-off chasing pack. If they are to get their campaign back on track, they need to start picking up results sooner rather than later.

Norwich have managed to remain among the promotion contenders and could potentially return to the top six with a win at the Riverside.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Carrick said: “There's been games at times where we've been in control and haven’t finished them off and they've maybe made the other ones that little bit more challenging. It's up to us to put that right.

Middlesbrough are set to host Norwich City at the Riverside. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

"We need to win games. The boys have developed a lot as a group and individually but certainly winning games is what counts.”

Here are all the key details ahead of the clash between Middlesbrough and Norwich City.

When is Middlesbrough v Norwich City?

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm tonight (Wednesday, March 6).

Is Middlesbrough v Norwich City on TV?

Yes, although it will not be listed on any of the Sky Sports channels. It will instead be accessible via the red button.

How can I stream Middlesbrough v Norwich City?

NOW TV Month subscribers can watch via the ‘bonus streams’ section of the platform. It will also be available to view on the Sky Sports app.

