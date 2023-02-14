Is Norwich City v Hull City on TV? Channel, streaming details and team news

Aaron Connolly is doubt for Hull City’s trip to Norwich City, manager Liam Rosenior has confirmed.

The on-loan Brighton forward was withdrawn after 64 minutes against Stoke City and will be assessed ahead of the trip to Carrow Road on Tuesday night.

“We’re checking on him today,” revealed Rosenior on Monday.

“We’ll see how he is. We’ll give him the maximum amount of time to recover to see if he’s going to be fit for tomorrow. At the moment, I’m not sure if he’s going to be fit.”

NORWICH, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 30: A general view of the stadium ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Norwich City and Reading at Carrow Road on December 30, 2022 in Norwich, England. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

Benjamin Tetteh will be available for selection after serving the final game of his three-match suspension against Stoke, after he was sent off in the Yorkshire derby against Sheffield United last month while Allahyar Sayyadmanesh is back in training.

Rosenior added: "Benjamin is back. Obviously, I’ve got to be conscious that we were trying to build him back up to fitness with him being out for while. He came back in and got sent off. It’s brilliant to have another fantastic option to work with. Hopefully, we’ll be able to build his levels up again and get him to where he needs to be.”

Is it on TV?

The game will be on Sky Sports Football through the Red Button on Tuesday evening. Sky Q customers can watch matches on the Red Button in HD at no extra cost. Coverage will begin at 7.40pm, five minutes before kick off.

Is there a stream?