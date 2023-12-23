Is Preston North End v Leeds United on TV? Channel and streaming details for Boxing Day battle

Leeds United are set to do battle with Preston North End on Boxing Day.

The Whites visited Deepdale on Boxing Day in 2016 and in 2019, avoiding defeat to the Lilywhites in both fixtures. A repeat of 2016’s win would certainly be welcomed by the travelling Leeds fans, who will have high expectations after the 4-0 win over Ipswich Town.

A victory would keep the pressure on Ipswich, who still sit second despite their heavy defeat at Elland Road. Leicester City remain top of the tree at Christmas, although Leeds fans will be hoping the high-flying Foxes falter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston’s form has been in decline since they made a promising start to the Championship season. Leeds will be heading into the tie as favourites and here is how fans without a ticket can watch.

Leeds United will visit Preston North End on Boxing Day. Image: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

When is Preston North End v Leeds United?

Kick-off is scheduled for 12:30pm on Tuesday, December 26.

Is Preston North End v Leeds United on TV?

Yes – the match has been chosen for live TV coverage. It will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

How can I stream Preston North End v Leeds United?