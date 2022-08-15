Is Preston North End v Rotherham United on TV? How to watch, team news and form guide

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They head to a Preston North End side on Tuesday who have also yet to taste defeat this term. Here's all you need to know ahead of the clash at Deepdale.

Is it on TV?

The fixture will not be broadcast on TV on Tuesday night. Sky Sports have selected QPR's home fixture against Blackpool for live coverage.

Preston North End host Rotherham United in the Championship on Tuesday night. Picture: Getty Images.

Is there a stream?

Millers fans not making the trip to Lancashire can access a stream of the match via the club website. A video match pass costs £10.

Team news

Preston are hopeful over the fitness of Manchester United loanee Alvaro Fernandez for the fixture.

The defender left the field at half-time during the Carabao Cup win over Huddersfield last week and then missed the league victory against Luton but boss Ryan Lowe is hopeful he will be involved on Tuesday.

Robbie Brady impressed against Luton and is likely to start if the Spaniard does not make it. Ched Evans is available again after suspension but Bambo Diaby (knee) remains sidelined.

Rotherham have no fresh injury worries following their big win over Reading. Striker Tom Eaves is back in training as he looks to return following a calf injury but this game will come too soon.

Hakeem Odoffin and Josh Kayode are both sidelined by hamstring problems while Peter Kioso faces several weeks out with a groin issue.

Form guide