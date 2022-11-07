Is QPR v Huddersfield Town on TV? Channel, streaming details and team news

It adds to the injury worries for Terriers boss Mark Fotheringham who could be without as many as nine players for the trip to west London. Midfielder David Kasumu is suspended after being booked for the fifth time this season against Blackburn. Jonathan Hogg, Tom Lees, Matty Pearson, Tyreece Simpson, Pat Jones, Tino Anjorin and Ollie Turton are all set to miss out.

QPR look set to be without Luke Amos for the visit of Huddersfield. Midfielder Amos came off after an hour of Saturday’s 1-0 defeat by West Brom with a tight hamstring.

Stefan Johansen misses out with a heel injury and Tyler Roberts has a calf problem. But Jimmy Dunne is fit again after a knee injury.

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 07: A general view inside the stadium prior to the Sky Bet Championship between Queens Park Rangers and Reading at Loftus Road on October 07, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Is it on TV?

The game will be on Sky Sports Football through the Red Button on Tuesday evening. Sky Q customers can watch matches on the Red Button in HD at no extra cost. Coverage will begin at 7.40pm, five minutes before kick off.

Is there a stream?