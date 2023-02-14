Is Reading v Rotherham United on TV? Channel, streaming details and team news

Matt Taylor is unsure if Leeds United loanee Leo Hjelde will be available for Rotherham United for Tuesday night’s trip to Reading.

The Millers are unbeaten in four Championship games after draws with Watford, Sheffield United and most recently Blackpool alongside a win over Blackburn Rovers last month.

Taylor may opt to shuffle his pack as they make the trip to Reading, but admits that will depend on how some of the club’s injured players are progressing.

"That depends on the bodies we have available to us. Jordan Hugill is still not quite right, he's got a bit of a chesty cough and he's not physically quite where we want him to be,” said Taylor.

"Grant Hall played his first 90 minutes for a few months at the weekend as well, so we'll have to assess where we are and make a decision. Obviously, I don't want to put anybody at risk, that goes without saying, but again, we have to make a decision because every game is so important.”

He added: “As you know, a Saturday game to a Tuesday game is a quick turnaround. He had no chance of playing against Blackpool, he was too sore in terms of the ankle ligament damage he got in the Sheffield United game. We will have to assess him ahead of the game and make a decision.”

Is it on TV?

The game will be on Sky Sports Football through the Red Button on Tuesday evening. Sky Q customers can watch matches on the Red Button in HD at no extra cost. Coverage will begin at 7.55pm, five minutes before kick off.

