Is Rotherham United legend Richard Wood part of the club's plans for the rest of 2022-23? Matt Taylor gives an update

ROTHERHAM UNITED manager Matt Taylor insists that veteran defender Richard Wood is still part of the club's plans for the rest of the season - despite the decision to bring in centre-half Tyler Blackett on a short-term deal.

Blackett has linked up with the Millers this week and will provide another senior option in the backline with Sean Morrison and Grant Hall sidelined and Lee Peltier also on the injured list.

The Manchester-born centre back attended the game against Queen's Park Rangers as a guest of the club last weekend.

Wood, 37, has not started a league game since New Year's Day and has made just three appearances this year after dropping down the pecking order, prompting suggestions that his Millers career could well be over.

Richard Wood.

But Taylor, who side are unbeaten in their last three Championship matches, taking seven points from the last nine, insisted: "He is still very much part of it.

"He is a different profile to Tyler. Tyler is more suited to the outside of the pitch and the ball at his feet and his ability and turning circle is his strength.

"Woody is still an 'old-school' centre-half which we want and need. As always, it's what game suits and what position suits and was in the pipeline with what we are losing elsewhere with injuries.

"Every single player - I think we have only got 18 or 19 fit ones at the moment including goalkeepers - are going to play their part, including Richard Wood.

