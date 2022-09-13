Is Rotherham United v Blackpool on TV? TV channel, streaming details and team news

Both clubs were not in action over the weekend as the EFL postponed fixtures following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

The fixture programme resumed in the football league on Tuesday night and ahead of Rotherham’s return to action here’s all you need to know to keep up with the contest.

Is it on TV?

The game will be on Sky Sports Football through the Red Button. Sky Q customers can watch matches on the Red Button in HD at no extra cost. Coverage will begin at 7.40pm, five minutes before kick off.

Is there a stream?

Red Button matches are available on Sky Go and on the Sky app, simply sign in with your Sky iD to access the game. NOW TV monthly members can also watch fixtures on the red button. The games are NOT available with a daily pass from NOW TV.

Team news

Rotherham United welcome Blackpool to the AESSEAL New York Stadium on Wednesday night Picture: Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images.

Rotherham are set to have defenders Cameron Humphreys and Grant Hall available against Blackpool.

Humphreys (hamstring) and Hall each missed the last two games following injuries, but both have been back in training.

Boss Paul Warne has said there is “a couple (of issues) that I don’t want to discuss” on the team news front, but added that “there’s nothing too major” and the Millers will have a “good quota of players” for the match.

Warne’s men have lost only one of their seven Championship games so far this term, claiming 10 points.

Blackpool, who are one point better off, can call on Sonny Carey again with the midfielder having completed a three-match suspension.

Gary Madine remains unavailable as he serves the second match of his own three-game ban.

Ian Poveda has a tight hamstring and has been rated by boss Michael Appleton as “a little bit 50-50” for Wednesday’s contest.