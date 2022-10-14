Is Rotherham United v Huddersfield Town on TV? Can I still buy tickets? TV channel and team news

It's a big game for both sides with Matt Taylor still waiting to tick off his first win as Millers manager, while his Terriers counterpart Mark Fotheringham is yet to triumph on the road.

The Millers have won just once in their past seven Championship outings. On the plus side, they have been beaten just once at home in the league this term.

Town have struggled on their travels and are without a victory since the end of April. They have taken just one point from a possible 15 on the road this term – but are unbeaten in Rotherham since 1992.

Is it on TV?

The Sky Bet Championship clash between Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town will be screened live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event on Saturday. The game kicks off at 12.30pm with the programme starting at noon.

Are tickets available?

Rotherham United captain Richard Wood, set to return for the Yorkshire derby with Huddersfield Town. Picture: Tony Johnson.

As of Thursday afternoon, under 350 tickets were still available for home supporters, with Millers fans urged to snap up tickets ahead of the clash at their earliest convenience to avoid missing out. They are only on sale to supporters with a previous purchase history with Rotherham United.

Tickets will be removed from sale for Huddersfield Town supporters at 2pm on Friday. As of Thursday lunch-time, there were fewer than 200 tickets remaining. There will be NO pay on the day on match day.

Post-match analysis

Huddersfield Town's David Kasumu (left) walking off alongside manager Mark Fotheringham after his dismissal in the recent Sky Bet Championship match at Reading. The midfielder is available again for the derby at Rotherham. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.