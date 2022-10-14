Is Rotherham United v Huddersfield Town on TV? Can I still buy tickets? TV channel and team news
ROTHERHAM UNITED welcome Huddersfield Town in a Yorkshire derby at the AESSEAL New York Stadium on Saturday.
It's a big game for both sides with Matt Taylor still waiting to tick off his first win as Millers manager, while his Terriers counterpart Mark Fotheringham is yet to triumph on the road.
The Millers have won just once in their past seven Championship outings. On the plus side, they have been beaten just once at home in the league this term.
Town have struggled on their travels and are without a victory since the end of April. They have taken just one point from a possible 15 on the road this term – but are unbeaten in Rotherham since 1992.
Is it on TV?
The Sky Bet Championship clash between Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town will be screened live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event on Saturday. The game kicks off at 12.30pm with the programme starting at noon.
Are tickets available?
As of Thursday afternoon, under 350 tickets were still available for home supporters, with Millers fans urged to snap up tickets ahead of the clash at their earliest convenience to avoid missing out. They are only on sale to supporters with a previous purchase history with Rotherham United.
Tickets will be removed from sale for Huddersfield Town supporters at 2pm on Friday. As of Thursday lunch-time, there were fewer than 200 tickets remaining. There will be NO pay on the day on match day.
Team newsThe Millers are assessing a couple of players who were suffering from illness and fatigue earlier this week. Peter Kioso played 45 minutes for the reserves on Tuesday, but the game comes too soon for him. Richard Wood is set to return.David Kasumu is available after suspension again for Town, but Jonathan Hogg is still unavailable. Tino Anjorin (glandular fever) and Matty Pearson (foot) are out.