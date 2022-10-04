Is Rotherham United v Millwall on TV? Channel, streaming details and team news

The 40-year-old was appointed on a four-year deal on Tuesday after leaving Exeter and took training for the last two days.

He hinted he would stick to a similar approach of his predecessor Paul Warne, who guided the Millers to their best start in the Championship since the 1960s.

He has no new injuries to contend with from the weekend loss to Wigan, with Peter Kioso (groin) a long-term casualty.

Rotherham United welcome Millwall to South Yorkshire on Wednesday night. (Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images)

Millwall duo Mason Bennett and Shaun Hutchinson come into contention.

Bennett has been out since August with a hamstring injury while Hutchinson suffered a groin problem last month.

Both men have been training for the last week and boss Gary Rowett could be ready to throw them in at the New York Stadium.

Ryan Leonard will miss out with a hamstring injury.

Is it on TV?

The game will be on Sky Sports Football through the Red Button. Sky Q customers can watch matches on the Red Button in HD at no extra cost. Coverage will begin at 7.40pm, five minutes before kick off.

Is there a stream?