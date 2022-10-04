News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Is Rotherham United v Millwall on TV? Channel, streaming details and team news

New Rotherham United boss Matt Taylor will be in the dugout for the visit of Millwall.

By Ben McKenna
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 8:57 pm

The 40-year-old was appointed on a four-year deal on Tuesday after leaving Exeter and took training for the last two days.

He hinted he would stick to a similar approach of his predecessor Paul Warne, who guided the Millers to their best start in the Championship since the 1960s.

He has no new injuries to contend with from the weekend loss to Wigan, with Peter Kioso (groin) a long-term casualty.

Most Popular

Rotherham United welcome Millwall to South Yorkshire on Wednesday night. (Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Millwall duo Mason Bennett and Shaun Hutchinson come into contention.

Bennett has been out since August with a hamstring injury while Hutchinson suffered a groin problem last month.

Both men have been training for the last week and boss Gary Rowett could be ready to throw them in at the New York Stadium.

Ryan Leonard will miss out with a hamstring injury.

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Is it on TV?

The game will be on Sky Sports Football through the Red Button. Sky Q customers can watch matches on the Red Button in HD at no extra cost. Coverage will begin at 7.40pm, five minutes before kick off.

Is there a stream?

Red Button matches are available on Sky Go and on the Sky app, simply sign in with your Sky iD to access the game. NOW TV monthly members can also watch fixtures on the red button. The games are NOT available with a daily pass from NOW TV.

Matt TaylorPaul WarneMillwall