Is Sheffield United v Aston Villa on TV? Channel and streaming details for Premier League clash

Sheffield United are set to host Aston Villa at Bramall Lane.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 3rd Feb 2024, 09:45 GMT

With just 16 games remaining, the Blades are under pressure to start picking up points as they look to climb off the foot of the Premier League table. They could do just that today (February 3), if they are victorious against Villa and Burnley lose to Fulham.

However, they will be facing a Villa side sat fifth in the table and looking dangerous under Unai Emery.

Here are all the key details ahead of Sheffield United’s clash with Aston Villa.

Sheffield United are set to host Aston Villa. Image: George Wood/Getty ImagesSheffield United are set to host Aston Villa. Image: George Wood/Getty Images
When is Sheffield United v Aston Villa?

Kick-off is scheduled for 5:30pm today (Saturday, February 3).

Is Sheffield United v Aston Villa on TV?

Yes - the match has been selected for live TV coverage. Fans can watch on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

How can I stream Sheffield United v Aston Villa?

The match can be streamed via the Sky Sports app, or via NOW TV with an appropriate subscription.

