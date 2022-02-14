Is Sheffield United v Hull City on TV? Channel, kick-off time and form guide

The sides were due to meet at Bramall Lane on Wednesday, December 29 but the fixture was postponed due to a number of positive Covid-19 cases in the City squad.

The contest has been rearranged for tomorrow evening (Tuesday), with the sides battling at either end of the league table.

How can I watch it?

LAST TIME OUT: Sheffield United won 3-1 at Hull City earlier in the season. Picture: PA Wire.

For supporters not able to travel to Bramall Lane, the fixture is due to be made available on Sky Sports Football, via the Red Button.

The contest kicks off at 7.45pm, with coverage on the red button beginning at 7.40pm.

What happened last time?

The Blades won 3-1 when the sides met in East Yorkshire in mid-September.

A goal from Billy Sharp and two from John Egan gave United the advantage before Keane Lewis-Potter claimed a consolation for Hull.

Form Guide