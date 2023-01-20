Is Sheffield United v Hull City on TV? Channel, streaming details and team news

Sheffield United host Hull City in a Yorkshire derby at Bramall Lane on Friday night.

The Blades are sitting comfortably in second place, 11 points ahead of third spot as they eye a return to the Premier League after losing to Nottingham Forest in the play-off semi-finals last term.

Hull are positioned in 16th in the table but they are closer to the top-six than the relegation zone and a bit of momentum could put them into the play-off picture as the business end of the season nears.

Ahead of the fixture between the Yorkshire rivals, here’s what you need to know to keep up with the game.

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 21: General view inside the stadium before the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Sheffield United and Southampton at Bramall Lane on September 21, 2021 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Is it on TV?

The game will be on Sky Sports Football through the Red Button on Friday evening. Sky Q customers can watch matches on the Red Button in HD at no extra cost. Coverage will begin at 7.40pm, five minutes before kick off.

Is there a stream?

Red Button matches are available on Sky Go and on the Sky app, simply sign in with your Sky iD to access the game. NOW TV monthly members can also watch fixtures on the red button. The games are NOT available with a daily pass from NOW TV.

Form guide

Team news

Iliman Ndiaye is expected to be fit for the Blades against Hull. The Senegalese international limped off in Saturday's home victory over Stoke City but trained on Wednesday and is available for the meeting with the Tigers.

Defenders Ciaran Clark, George Baldock and Enda Stevens will all miss Friday's game, alongside John Fleck. Oli McBurnie is back in training, Blades chief Paul Heckingbottom confirmed.