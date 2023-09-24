Is Sheffield United v Newcastle United on TV? Channel and streaming details for Premier League clash
The Magpies were in Champions League action in midweek, securing a draw at the San Siro against Italian giants AC Milan.
However, it is back to the bread and butter of the Premier League for Eddie Howe’s men and they are set to face the Blades.
Sheffield United are yet to win in the top flight this season, although ran Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur close.
Here is the all the information Blades fans need ahead of kick-off.
When is Sheffield United v Newcastle United?
The fixture takes place today (September 24) and the action will get underway at 4:30pm.
How can I watch Sheffield United v Newcastle United on TV?
The match will be shown by Sky Sports and viewers can watch on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.
Can I stream Sheffield United v Newcastle United?
Streaming will be available via the official Sky Sports app for Sky Sports subscribers.