All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
UK signs new ocean treaty but net zero u-turn 'already undermining it'
Police searching for three men over Raheem Sterling burglary
Wilko reveals dates for final store closures following its collapse
RSPCA centres jam-packed with 'cruelly abandoned' guinea pigs
Natwest makes pledge after glitch with its cash machines

Is Sheffield United v Newcastle United on TV? Channel and streaming details for Premier League clash

Sheffield United are set to lock horns with Newcastle United.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 24th Sep 2023, 06:00 BST

The Magpies were in Champions League action in midweek, securing a draw at the San Siro against Italian giants AC Milan.

However, it is back to the bread and butter of the Premier League for Eddie Howe’s men and they are set to face the Blades.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sheffield United are yet to win in the top flight this season, although ran Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur close.

Most Popular
Sheffield United are preparing to host Newcastle United. Image: Ross Kinnaird/Getty ImagesSheffield United are preparing to host Newcastle United. Image: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images
Sheffield United are preparing to host Newcastle United. Image: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Here is the all the information Blades fans need ahead of kick-off.

When is Sheffield United v Newcastle United?

The fixture takes place today (September 24) and the action will get underway at 4:30pm.

How can I watch Sheffield United v Newcastle United on TV?

The match will be shown by Sky Sports and viewers can watch on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Can I stream Sheffield United v Newcastle United?

Streaming will be available via the official Sky Sports app for Sky Sports subscribers.

Related topics:Newcastle UnitedPremier LeagueAC MilanSky SportsChampions LeagueBlades