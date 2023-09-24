Sheffield United are set to lock horns with Newcastle United.

The Magpies were in Champions League action in midweek, securing a draw at the San Siro against Italian giants AC Milan.

However, it is back to the bread and butter of the Premier League for Eddie Howe’s men and they are set to face the Blades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United are yet to win in the top flight this season, although ran Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur close.

Sheffield United are preparing to host Newcastle United. Image: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Here is the all the information Blades fans need ahead of kick-off.

When is Sheffield United v Newcastle United?

The fixture takes place today (September 24) and the action will get underway at 4:30pm.

How can I watch Sheffield United v Newcastle United on TV?

The match will be shown by Sky Sports and viewers can watch on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Can I stream Sheffield United v Newcastle United?