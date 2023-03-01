Is Sheffield United v Tottenham Hotspur on TV tonight? Channel, streaming details and team news

A sickness bug has emerged in the Sheffield United camp ahead of their fifth-round FA Cup clash with Tottenham Hotspur at Bramall Lane.

One of the players feeling under the weather is loan defender Ciaran Clark, who was not in training at Monday at the club's Shirecliffe base with a few others missing, according to manager Paul Heckingbottom.

He said: "Ciaran is ill. There's Illness going through the camp at minute and he is one of them. He's not in today. We have a few missing and will have to wait and see how everyone is tomorrow (Tuesday) to decide the team off the back of that, which is frustrating because we have just got a few bodies back and with this type of tight schedule, I know the type of team I’d like to pick.

"We have to wait and see now. It’s trying to prevent (it spreading). But players want to play. From Covid, everyone’s approach to things like this has changed. The practice has got better and if there were coughs, colds and bugs going around before, you just got on with it. Certain practices which have stayed since Covid have probably helped.

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 07: A general view the inside of the stadium during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Sheffield United and Wrexham at Bramall Lane on February 07, 2023 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

"It’s like anything, if it’s in amongst us, people are going to get it and we will have to deal with it. If they are fit enough and well enough to play, they play. Id not, then we won’t see them.”

Meanwhile, Spurs will be led by Cristian Stellini for a fifth match with Antonio Conte still recovering from gallbladder surgery. Tottenham have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their visit to South Yorkshire.

Is it on TV?

BBC One will broadcast the tie from Bramall, with the fixture kicking off at 7.55pm.

Is there a stream?