Is Sheffield United v Wrexham on TV? Channel, streaming details and team news

Sheffield United host National League high-flyers Wrexham at Bramall Lane in an FA Cup fourth-round replay on Tuesday night.

In the first meeting, the 10-man Blades denied the Welsh club a famous victory as John Egan’s stoppage-time strike sent the tie to a replay. Paul Mullin’s 27th goal of the season four minutes from time had put Wrexham within sight of the FA Cup fifth round only for Egan to make it 3-3 deep into seven minutes of additional time.

Oli McBurnie had put Sheffield United in front after just 64 seconds but goals from James Jones and Tom O’Connor gave Wrexham the lead as they looked to claim another Championship scalp after beating Coventry City in the third round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oliver Norwood equalised but after Daniel Jebbison was sent off for an off-the-ball incident Mullin gave Wrexham the lead late on only for Egan to salvage a replay for the Blades. A home tie with Premier League Tottenham Hotspur awaits in round five…

Sheffield United host National League Wrexham in a fourth-round FA Cup replay on Tuesday (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Is Sheffield United v Wrexham on TV?

There will be a number of fourth-round replays on Tuesday evening. Sheffield United’s meeting with Wrexham is the only one selected for live coverage in the UK, with ITV 4 broadcasting the game. Build up starts from 7pm with the match kicking off at 7.45pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Is there a stream?

The match will be available to stream via ITV’s online streaming service ITVX. It can be used as an app on mobiles and tablets while it can be accessed on desktop HERE.

Team news

Tommy Doyle will miss the game for Sheffield United after missing the trip to Rotherham United with a calf problem. Paul Heckingbottom is planning on naming an experienced side but George Baldock is also ruled out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Anyone with any doubts will probably not feature in this game,” confirmed Heckingbottom. Ciaran Clack and John Fleck are back in training but it remains to be seen if they will be called upon this evening.