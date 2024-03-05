Is Sheffield Wednesday v Plymouth Argyle on TV? Channel and streaming details for Championship fixture
The Owls have won four of their last five league games, restoring belief among fans that they can avoid relegation back to League One. They have also conceded just once in their last three games.
However, they will be facing a Plymouth side keen to avoid being dragged further into the battle for Championship survival. Ian Foster’s side sit 16th in the table but are just two points above the drop zone.
When the sides last met in October, Plymouth emerged as comfortable 3-0 winners courtesy of goals from Mustapha Bundu, Morgan Whittaker and Ryan Hardie.
Here are all the key details ahead of the reverse fixture.
When is Sheffield Wednesday v Plymouth Argyle?
Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm tonight (Tuesday, March 5).
Is Sheffield Wednesday v Plymouth Argyle on TV?
Yes - the match will be shown live on Sky Sports Action.
How can I stream Sheffield Wednesday v Plymouth Argyle?
Fans can stream the action via the Sky Sports app or on NOW TV with an appropriate subscription.