Is Sheffield Wednesday v Swansea City on TV? Channel information and how to stream
With just eight games to go, the Owls are under pressure to pick up results as they look to escape the Championship’s bottom three. A rejuvenation overseen by Danny Rohl has given the club a fighting chance, although their situation remains precarious.
Swansea are not safe from the drop themselves, sitting 15th in the table on a tally of 46 points. Wednesday could propel themselves out of the relegation zone with a win, although will be reliant on results elsewhere going in their favour.
Here are all the key details ahead of Sheffield Wednesday’s meeting with Swansea City.
When is Sheffield Wednesday v Swansea City?
Kick-off is scheduled for 3pm today (Friday, March 29).
Is Sheffield Wednesday v Swansea City on TV?
No - the match will not be shown live on TV.
How can I stream Sheffield Wednesday v Swansea City?
Fans can stream via iFollow, with video match passes available to purchase via the Sheffield Wednesday website. The stream is available to both fans in the UK and overseas. There will also coverage of the game landing on The Yorkshire Post website following the final whistle.
