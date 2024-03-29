With just eight games to go, the Owls are under pressure to pick up results as they look to escape the Championship’s bottom three. A rejuvenation overseen by Danny Rohl has given the club a fighting chance, although their situation remains precarious.

Swansea are not safe from the drop themselves, sitting 15th in the table on a tally of 46 points. Wednesday could propel themselves out of the relegation zone with a win, although will be reliant on results elsewhere going in their favour.

Here are all the key details ahead of Sheffield Wednesday’s meeting with Swansea City.

When is Sheffield Wednesday v Swansea City?

Kick-off is scheduled for 3pm today (Friday, March 29).

Is Sheffield Wednesday v Swansea City on TV?

No - the match will not be shown live on TV.

How can I stream Sheffield Wednesday v Swansea City?