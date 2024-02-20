All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING

Is Southampton v Hull City on TV? Channel and streaming details for fixture Leeds United fans will have eye on

Hull City are set to visit Southampton for a Championship clash under the lights.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 20th Feb 2024, 11:01 GMT

Both sides have their sights set on promotion to the Premier League, although the Saints are currently better placed to escape the second tier. Russell Martin’s men sit second in the league table, two points adrift of the second automatic promotion slot.

A win over Hull would push them above Leeds United and into second place. A defeat, however, would dent their hopes of going up without the need for the stress of the play-offs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hull are in the hunt for a place in the top six and currently sit eighth. They are level on points with sixth-placed Coventry City on 51 points.

Southampton are set to host Hull City. Image: Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC via Getty ImagesSouthampton are set to host Hull City. Image: Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC via Getty Images
Southampton are set to host Hull City. Image: Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Here are all the key details ahead of the meeting between Southampton and Hull City.

Sign up to our new Sports Editor’s TeamTalk newsletter available this week

When is Southampton v Hull City?

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm tonight (Tuesday, February 20).

Is Southampton v Hull City on TV?

No - the match has not been selected for live TV coverage.

How can I stream Southampton v Hull City?

Video and audio match passes can be purchased via the Hull City website.

Why is Southampton v Hull City taking place on a Tuesday night?

The match had initially been scheduled to take place last month but was moved due to Southampton’s progress in the FA Cup.

Related topics:SouthamptonPremier LeagueHullCoventry CityRussell Martin