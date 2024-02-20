Both sides have their sights set on promotion to the Premier League, although the Saints are currently better placed to escape the second tier. Russell Martin’s men sit second in the league table, two points adrift of the second automatic promotion slot.

A win over Hull would push them above Leeds United and into second place. A defeat, however, would dent their hopes of going up without the need for the stress of the play-offs.

Hull are in the hunt for a place in the top six and currently sit eighth. They are level on points with sixth-placed Coventry City on 51 points.

Here are all the key details ahead of the meeting between Southampton and Hull City.

When is Southampton v Hull City?

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm tonight (Tuesday, February 20).

Is Southampton v Hull City on TV?

No - the match has not been selected for live TV coverage.

How can I stream Southampton v Hull City?

Video and audio match passes can be purchased via the Hull City website.

Why is Southampton v Hull City taking place on a Tuesday night?