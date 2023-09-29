All Sections
Is Southampton v Leeds United on TV? Channel, streaming details, kick-off time and team news

Leeds United are back in action this weekend, making the long trip down to Southampton.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 29th Sep 2023, 14:29 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 14:29 BST

A top flight fixture as recently as last season, the meeting of the Whites and the Saints promises to be an interesting one as it pits sides with contrasting fortunes against each other.

Leeds appear to have found their rhythm in the Championship and stylishly disposed of Watford last weekend.

Southampton, on the other hand, have lost four of their first eight games back in the second tier.

Leeds United are preparing to face Southampton. Image: Steve Bardens/Getty ImagesLeeds United are preparing to face Southampton. Image: Steve Bardens/Getty Images
However, a win over Leeds would certainly lift the mood at St Mary’s.

Here is all the key information ahead of Leeds’ trip to Southampton.

When is Southampton v Leeds United?

The fixture will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday, September 30.

Is Southampton v Leeds United on TV?

Sky Sports Football will be showing the fixture, with coverage getting underway at 12pm.

How can I stream Southampton v Leeds United?

The match will be available to stream via the official Sky Sports app.

Is there any team news?

Patrick Bamford is back in training for Leeds and could potentially make his first league appearance of the season.

Wilfried Gnonto is still injured, as are Junior Firpo and Djed Spence, but Joe Rodon is back from suspension.

Southampton will be without injured duo Jack Stephens and Ross Stewart.

