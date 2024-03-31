Is Stoke City v Huddersfield Town on TV? Channel and streaming details for Championship fixture
Neither the Potters or the Terriers are out of the woods yet, although could boost their chances of beating the drop with an Easter Monday win. Stoke are heading into the game on a high, having beaten Hull City 2-0 on Good Friday.
Huddersfield, on the other hand, were put to the sword at the John Smith’s Stadium by play-off hopefuls Coventry City. Andre Breitenreiter’s men currently sit 22nd in the league table, level on points with 21st-placed Birmingham City. Meanwhile, Stoke are five points above the bottom three with a tally of 44.
Here are all the key details ahead of the Easter Monday meeting between Stoke City and Huddersfield Town.
When is Stoke City v Huddersfield Town?
Kick-off is scheduled for 3pm on Monday, April 1.
Is Stoke City v Huddersfield Town on TV?
Yes - the match has been selected for live TV coverage. Fans can watch via Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football or Sky Sports Ultra HDR.
How can I stream Stoke City v Huddersfield Town?
The action will be available to stream via the Sky Sports app and NOW TV.
