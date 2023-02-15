Is Stoke City v Huddersfield Town on TV? Channel, streaming details and team news

Ollie Turton will not feature for Huddersfield Town at Stoke City or for the rest of the season after the versatile defender was ruled out for "six to seven months" with a knee injury picked up at Wigan Athletic on Saturday.

Goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik is doubtful with the groin strain which he also sustained at Wigan, with the fixture at Stoke the last for caretaker coach Narcis Pelach before Neil Warnock takes over until the end of the season.

"Ollie Turton has a big injury in his knee so he's going to be out six or seven months," said Pelach, with Nicholas Bilokapic likely to feature if Vaclik is unavailable.

"We all feel sorry for him because he's a great human being but it is what it is and I want to send a message to Ollie Turton because he's a great man, very important to the dressing room.

Huddersfield Town make the trip to Stoke City this evening. Picture: Tim Goode/PA

"Tomas had this thing in minute 60 but it's not bad so he could maybe come back this week. It's not big. We'll see when, we don't what it is yet."

Is it on TV?

The game will be on Sky Sports Football through the Red Button on Tuesday evening. Sky Q customers can watch matches on the Red Button in HD at no extra cost. Coverage will begin at 7.40pm, five minutes before kick off.

Is there a stream?