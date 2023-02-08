Is Sunderland v Fulham on TV? Channel and streaming details as Leeds United await winner of FA Cup replay

The newly-promoted Cottagers held Chelsea to a goalless Premier League draw at Stamford Bridge last Friday and have avoided any risk of relegation so far, sitting above the likes of the Blues and Liverpool as Silva looks to build on a positive first half of the season.
Silva said: “We want more, we always want more. We had a very good game last Friday, we analysed the game against a very good side and I think (it was) a proper derby the way we played and the way Chelsea played as well but we wanted more from that game.”
Victory in Wednesday’s cup replay on Wearside would see Fulham play Leeds United in the last 16 of the FA Cup, a competition Silva takes very seriously.
He said: “I really respect the competition. I had the chance to win the competition in Portugal, I played the final in Greece as well and I know what (it) means this competition, for all the clubs and for us.”
Tom Cairney’s equaliser secured Fulham a 1-1 draw in last week’s game against Sunderland as Silva looks to improve on their display at Craven Cottage.
Is it on TV?
The fixture, which kicks off at 7.45pm, will be on BBC One from 7.30pm.
Is there a stream?
BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website will stream the action from the Stadium of Light.
When is the fifth-round tie?
Fifth-round ties of this year’s competition will be played in midweek, over the evenings of Tuesday February 28 and Wednesday March 1. Leeds will travel to Sunderland or Fulham on Tuesday, February 28.
FA Cup fifth round schedule
Tuesday February 28
Stoke City v Brighton 7.15pm – ITV4
Leicester City v Blackburn Rovers 7.30pm – BBC iPlayer
Sunderland or Fulham v Leeds United 7.45pm – BBC One
Bristol City v Manchester City 8pm – ITV1
