Is Sunderland v Fulham on TV? Channel and streaming details as Leeds United await winner of FA Cup replay

Marco Silva “wants more” from his Fulham side despite them sitting eighth in the Premier League and facing Sunderland in an FA Cup fourth-round replay.

The newly-promoted Cottagers held Chelsea to a goalless Premier League draw at Stamford Bridge last Friday and have avoided any risk of relegation so far, sitting above the likes of the Blues and Liverpool as Silva looks to build on a positive first half of the season.

Silva said: “We want more, we always want more. We had a very good game last Friday, we analysed the game against a very good side and I think (it was) a proper derby the way we played and the way Chelsea played as well but we wanted more from that game.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Victory in Wednesday’s cup replay on Wearside would see Fulham play Leeds United in the last 16 of the FA Cup, a competition Silva takes very seriously.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 28: Jack Clarke of Sunderland celebrates with teammates after scoring the team's first goal during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Fulham and Sunderland at Craven Cottage on January 28, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

He said: “I really respect the competition. I had the chance to win the competition in Portugal, I played the final in Greece as well and I know what (it) means this competition, for all the clubs and for us.”

Tom Cairney’s equaliser secured Fulham a 1-1 draw in last week’s game against Sunderland as Silva looks to improve on their display at Craven Cottage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Is it on TV?

The fixture, which kicks off at 7.45pm, will be on BBC One from 7.30pm.

Leeds United's Colombian striker Luis Sinisterra (3R) celebrates scoring the team's third goal during the English FA Cup fourth round football match between Accrington Stanley and Leeds United at the Wham Stadium in Accrington, north west England on January 28, 2023. (Photo by PETER POWELL/AFP via Getty Images)

Is there a stream?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website will stream the action from the Stadium of Light.

When is the fifth-round tie?

Fifth-round ties of this year’s competition will be played in midweek, over the evenings of Tuesday February 28 and Wednesday March 1. Leeds will travel to Sunderland or Fulham on Tuesday, February 28.

FA Cup fifth round schedule

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tuesday February 28

Stoke City v Brighton 7.15pm – ITV4

Leicester City v Blackburn Rovers 7.30pm – BBC iPlayer

Sunderland or Fulham v Leeds United 7.45pm – BBC One

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bristol City v Manchester City 8pm – ITV1

Wednesday March 1

Stoke City v Brighton 7.15pm – ITV4

Leicester City v Blackburn Rovers 7.30pm – BBC iPlayer

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland or Fulham v Leeds United 7.45pm – BBC One