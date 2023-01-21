Middlesbrough travel to north east rivals Sunderland on Sunday lunchtime looking to maintain the momentum they have built under Michael Carrick.

Boro have steadily climbed the Championship table since the arrival of the former Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder. Ahead of Saturday’s league fixtures, Carrick’s men were fourth but in a congested table only five points separated them from Reading in 14th.

Sunderland are only four points behind their local rivals in the table ahead of Sunday’s meeting at the Stadium of Light and ahead of the fixture, here’s all you need to know to keep up with the action.

Is it on TV?

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - APRIL 02: A general viewof the action with the 'Ha'way the lads' signage seen on the empty seating during the Sky Bet League One match between Sunderland and Oxford United at Stadium of Light on April 02, 2021 in Sunderland, England. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Sky Sports Football will broadcast the game, which kicks of at 12pm. Coverage begins at 11.30am.

Is there a stream?

The game will also be available on Sky Go and on the Sky app, simply sign in with your Sky iD to access the game. Daily or monthly passes can be purchased for Sky Sports channels on NOW TV, allowing access to watch the fixture.

Form guide

Sunderland LWDWWD; Middlesbrough WLWWWL

Why is it on a Sunday?

