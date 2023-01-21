Boro have steadily climbed the Championship table since the arrival of the former Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder. Ahead of Saturday’s league fixtures, Carrick’s men were fourth but in a congested table only five points separated them from Reading in 14th.
Sunderland are only four points behind their local rivals in the table ahead of Sunday’s meeting at the Stadium of Light and ahead of the fixture, here’s all you need to know to keep up with the action.
Is it on TV?
Sky Sports Football will broadcast the game, which kicks of at 12pm. Coverage begins at 11.30am.
Is there a stream?
The game will also be available on Sky Go and on the Sky app, simply sign in with your Sky iD to access the game. Daily or monthly passes can be purchased for Sky Sports channels on NOW TV, allowing access to watch the fixture.
Form guide
Sunderland LWDWWD; Middlesbrough WLWWWL
Why is it on a Sunday?
The fixture was moved for television coverage with the derby initially pencilled in for 3pm on Saturday. Boro won 1-0 when the sides met at the Riverside Stadium, when Chris Wilder was still in charge.