Is Swansea City v Rotherham United on TV? Channel, streaming details and team news

Influential Rotherham United defender Grant Hall will be out with injury for 'significant period of time' - and potentially the remainder of the campaign.

The Middlesbrough loanee came off just after the interval with a hamstring injury in Tuesday's 2-1 victory over Sunderland and initial scan results have revealed a major issue.

Boss Matt Taylor, whose side visit Swansea City on Monday, said: "He will be out for a significant period of time. He is due to see the specialist at the start of next week. The initial scan results aren't great and we can't hide away from that fact.

"We will get more clarity of that time-line from the specialist. It will be a significant period and is a real shame for Grant and all of us as his form, since his return, has been excellent. He is a player we will miss."

Rotherham United travel to Swansea City in the Championship this evening (Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images)

Lee Peltier, who came off late on with injury against the Wearsiders, will be assessed ahead of Monday's televised game in Wales, while another key player in Oli Rathbone, who has been 'managing' a groin issue, will also be monitored.

Swansea have no fresh injury concerns and could welcome Jay Fulton and Luke Cundle back after the pair missed their 3-1 loss to Stoke City. Goalkeeper Steven Benda is expected to be out with a knee injury.

Is it on TV?

The match will be broadcast on Sky Sports Football. The coverage will begin at 7.30pm with the fixture kicking off at 8pm.

Is there a stream?