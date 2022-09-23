Is the England v Italy match on TV tonight? TV channel, streaming details and team news

The pair drew 0-0 in early summer in Wolverhampton, with Gareth Southgate's side returning to action for the first time since being hammered 4-0 at the same venue against Hungary in June.

After facing Italy, the Three Lions welcome Germany at Wembley on Monday, September 26. The games are England's final two matches before the World Cup in Qatar.

Is it on TV?

England manager Gareth Southgate shows his frustration on the touchline during the UEFA Nations League match against Italy at Molineux Picture: Nick Potts/PA

Italy vs England will be broadcasted LIVE on Channel 4 in the UK.

Pre-match build up is scheduled to commence from 7pm UK time - 45 minutes before kick-off.

Viewers in the UK also have the option to stream the entire action live on the Channel 4 website or All 4 app.

Team news

Brentford striker Ivan Toney - who spent a loan spell earlier in his career at Barnsley - is in England's 28-strong party, while there is also a return to the squad for Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier.

Former Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips will miss the Nations League games due to a shoulder problem.

Phillips was not in City's squad for Saturday's 3-0 victory at Wolves, despite a late substitute appearance against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday.

It is understood City are deciding whether to send Phillips for shoulder surgery, which could put the 26-year-old's World Cup place at risk.

Jordan Henderson has been called up in his place but should be kept in reserve having just come back from his own hamstring injury.

The absence of number one Jordan Pickford should allow Aaron Ramsdale to prove his worth to Southgate this week, while John Stones will serve a suspension

italy have already lost a trio of experienced players to injury for September's games, as Lorenzo Pellegrini and Matteo Politano have been forced to withdraw alongside Marco Verratti. Davide Frattesi and Manolo Gabbiadini have been called up as replacements.