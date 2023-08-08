Is this 'the hardest Championship for a long time'? Huddersfield Town's Ronnie Jepson thinks so

Ronnie Jepson has warned Huddersfield Town fans they may need to show some patience in one of the toughest Championships he has seen.

This season's second tier has been strengthened by the addition of 2021 Premier League champions Leicester City, long-serving top-flight club Southampton, and Leeds United, who won the division in impressive style three years ago.

From the other direction has come two promoted clubs with big history in Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich Town, plus a Plymouth Argyle side with a highly-rated young manager in Steven Schumacher, who have flexed their muscles with two £1m signings this summer and an opening day 3-1 win at home to the Terriers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Add to that the presence of traditional promotion contenders Norwich City, Watford, West Bromwich Albion and Middlesbrough, who all missed the boat last season, plus over-achievers Coventry City, a revamped Stoke City, improving Blackburn Rovers and ambitious Hull City to name just a few, and it makes for a formidable line-up.

"They're great fixtures for the players, for the supporters but whether you're playing top of the league, bottom or inbetween in the Championship every game has its problems but every game I always think you're in with a chance if you play right, do the basics, and put away one or two chances which come our way," commented Huddersfield's assistant manager Jepson, who played in the division for the Terriers amongst others before going into coaching.

"They're all tough (fixtures) but ones to look forward to. I think it's the hardest Championship it's been for a long time, I really do, if you look at the squads and the depth they've got, especially with nine subs now.

"You're looking at some of the subs on the bench at the weekend and it's going to be a tough league but one to look forward to."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

None of Yorkshire's six representatives started the season with a win and only Leeds, at home to Cardiff, managed a point.

BIG SIGNING: Relegated Leicester City bought England international Harry Winks from Tottenham Hospur

The opening weekend saw James Ward-Prowse pulling the strings for Southampton at Hillsborough, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall score twice for Leicester City, teenage Italian international Willy Gnonto leading the line for Leeds, and internationals Harry Winks and Aaron Ramsey making their debuts for Leicester and Cardiff City respectively. Some will probably have left once the transfer window closes on September 1, but not without hefty fees to fund replacements.

Jepson and caretaker manager Neil Warnock had a fast impact at Huddersfield last season, arriving to a cause that was looking increasingly lost in February and guiding the club to safety.

A new owner in Kevin Nagle and the unexpected return of Warnock and Jepson lifted morale but so far the transfer window has dampened it. Nagle insists funds are available but that as yet Warnock has been unable to find the signings he wants, beyond loaned full-back Tom Edwards and back-up goalkeeper Chris Maxwell. A central midfield and some goalscoring forwards are priorities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The veteran manager's job is a very different one from last season's firefighting role, and although Town will be going all out to continue the positive momentum, especially at home, Jepson knows turning the club's fortunes around will not be a quick fix.

DIFFERENT JOB: Neil Warnock (left) and Ronnie Jepson (right) face a different challenge at Huddersfield Town this season

"It was rocking last year, it was fantastic," he said of the atmosphere in the home games he was part of. "It's up to us as the manager, the staff and the players to get that going again.

"The supporters deserve that but I also know the supporters realise you just can't take things overnight, it takes a little bit of time.

"I think they're going to have to show a bit of patience at times and get behind the boys, which they have done since we've been here.

"It's not about me or the players, it's them, it's their football club, it's their badge and we should proud to represent them, which we are.