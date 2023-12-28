Is West Brom v Leeds United on TV? Channel, streaming details and team news

Leeds United’s trip to West Bromwich Albion is an opportunity to bounce from their Boxing Day defeat to Preston North End.

The Whites romped to a 4-0 victory over Ipswich Town before Christmas but were brought crashing back down to Earth by Preston on Boxing Day. The 2-1 defeat to the Lilywhites was a squandered opportunity to close the gap between the second automatic promotion slot and the play-offs.

It also enabled in-form Southampton to leapfrog Leeds in the table. West Brom will most likely offer a stern test and are led by a man Leeds fans know well, Carlos Corberan.

The Spaniard led Leeds’ under-23 side before stepping up to assist Marcelo Bielsa with the first-team. He departed to take the reins at Huddersfield Town, before leaving the Terriers for Olympiacos and eventually arriving at The Hawthorns.

The Baggies have promotion dreams of their own and are well in contention, sitting fifth in the Championship table. Below is all the key information fans need ahead of Corberan’s Leeds reunion.

When is West Brom v Leeds United?

Kick-off is scheduled for 8:15pm on Friday, December 29.

Is West Brom v Leeds United on TV?

Yes - the match has been selected for live Sky Sports coverage. Fans can tune in via Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football or Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

How can I stream West Brom v Leeds?

The match will be available to stream via the Sky Sports app or via NOW TV with an appropriate subscription.

Is there any team news?

Illan Meslier will be unavailable between the sticks for Leeds, having been sent off in the Boxing Day defeat to Preston. Karl Darlow appears likely to deputise while Meslier serves his suspension.