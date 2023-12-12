'It is exactly the same challenge as I thought it was when I came in' - Rotherham United's new boss Leam Richardson unbowed by West Brom defeat
Having not picked the team after succeeding Matt Taylor late on Monday afternoon, Richardson had just one meeting with his new players last night and then briefly before taking the field for their home game with West Bromwich Albion.
Little surprise, therefore, that West Brom ran out comfortable 2-0 winners thanks to second-half goals from Grady Diangana and Jed Wallace as the Millers’ winless run extended to nine games.
What will be utmost in the priorities for Richardson is the fact West Brom barely had to get out of first gear to achieve the win.
“It is exactly the same challenge as I thought it was when I came in,” said Richardson.
“It’s one of the top leagues in Europe. West Brom will be right up there.
“They have had two shots on target and they have both gone in. We are in a really challenging league.
“The first goal was a mistake and a technical error, which happens. We won’t dwell on it. We have a group of staff and players who want to get better.
“The work was already done (before this match). You can only commend the effort and endeavour out there.
“There are always areas where we want to improve. Collectively we can get better.
“I have only been here minutes so it’s important that you listen and don’t only talk.
“We are where we are. We don’t look at the past."
On moving foward, Richardson added: “I’ve got ideas about how I want to play. That won’t happen overnight. It will also take one or two transfer windows.”