Evans is back at Rotherham eight and a half years after his his hugely successful first spell with the South Yorkshire club ended with a 2-0 win at Birmingham.

Even though he was unable to orchestrate a victory in his first game back, he was at least able to lift the Millers fanbase with far fewer empty seats at the stadium than had been on show as former manager Leam Richardson failed to keep them in the Championship.

Evans has been given three games to assess the squad and try and get them in a position to challenge for promotion from League One next season.

Look who's back: The return of Steve Evans had the desired effect for Rotherham United in the draw with Birmingham City. (Picture: Kerrie Beddows)

He said: “It was everything you would have wanted. It was exciting. It was a fantastic welcome.

"How I got received will go down as another wonderful memory at this place.”

Birmingham had a chance within the first two minutes when Keshi Anderson burst down the left flank and found Tyler Roberts at the backpost but his volley was off target.

The match was stopped after nine minutes due to a medical emergency in the home stand, with paramedics rushed over to give treatment to a supporter.

Referee Keith Stroud took the players off the field for more than 20 minutes and after the supporter was taken to hospital, the game resumed around 3.45pm.

Anderson was again causing problems after the restart and he got a shot away which Viktor Johansson had to kick away for a corner.

Rotherham’s Jordan Hugill then headed tamely at John Ruddy after Sebastian Revan had picked him out with a left-wing cross.

The Millers were hit by two first-half injuries, with Cafu and Peter Kioso both having to be replaced.

A strike from Oliver Rathbone from the edge of the box looked to be goal-bound but Krystian Bielik bravely put his head in the way.

Birmingham brought Koji Miyoshi on to liven up their attack at the break and he almost made an instant impact when he cut inside and saw his shot diverted wide.

A long ball to Jay Stansfield almost led to an opportunity but his touch was too heavy and it ran through into Johansson’s grasp.

Stansfield thought he had given Birmingham the lead when he lashed in from Paik Seung-ho’s free-kick but it was ruled out for offside by the assistant referee.

Arvin Appiah had a good opportunity to strike at the other end after he burst forward but his low shot was clung on to by Ruddy.

Scott Hogan was brought on for the closing stages by interim boss Gary Rowett and he almost got on the end of Lee Buchanan’s near-post cross.

Rotherham threatened to nick the points when the ball fell to Sam Nombe in the box but the record signing hooked over the chance.

Miyoshi should really have grabbed the winner when he was found by Bielik on goal but his weak effort was kept out by Johansson.

Birmingham survived a scare in added on time as Revan’s volley was beaten away by Ruddy.

Evans said: “That is how we play. We played against a team fighting for their lives and against top players.

“The boys have gone through the pain barrier. All we can do is freshen them up and get them ready for Bristol City and Cardiff.

“The break in play changed the momentum of the game because they were under the cosh. It was like starting afresh. It gave the Birmingham lads an opportunity to reset.

“We asked the boys to work incredibly hard. From a neutral point of view a draw was probably a fair result.”

Rotherham: Johansson, Kioso (Bramall 37), Peltier, Humphreys, Revan, Rathbone, Rinomhota, Cafu (Appiah 32), Odofin, Hugill (Eaves 81), Nombe. Unused substitutes: Hall, Phillips, Seriki, Hatton.

Birmingham: Ruddy, Laird, Bielik, Sanderson, Buchanan, Paik, Sunjic, Burke (Miyoshi 46), T Roberts (Bacuna 59), Anderson (Dembele 78), Stansfield (Hogan 89). Unused substitutes: Etheridge, M Roberts, James, Gardner, Hall.