'It's a cruel game' bemoans Rotherham United chief after own goal defeat at Swansea City

Leam Richardson felt defeat in south Wales was “cruel” for his side after they appeared destined to secure only a second away league clean sheet this season until Rinomhota’s unfortunate own goal.

“It’s a cruel game at times,” said the Rotherham boss.

“The goal conceded, obviously it’s cruel because Andy’s been very good and he’s been committed.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unlucky - Andy Rinomhota of Rotherham United scored an own goal at Swansea (Picture: Ed Sykes/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Coming from Wednesday night away at West Brom and then back on the coach again, travelling down to Swansea with a small number of players, it’s commendable.

“The lads who have made themselves available and put the work ethic in today. Credit to Swansea on the victory.

“We know where we are. We know which moment we are in and we know how we want to go forward with it. We want to put our best foot forward to return to this level and be a better version of ourselves.”

Swansea: Rushworth, Key, Cabango, Darling, Tymon, Fulton (Walsh 73), Grimes, Ronald (Govea 73), Cooper (Lowe 65), Paterson, Cullen. Unused substitutes: Fisher, Yates, Patino, Kukharevych, Humphreys, Abdulai.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rotherham: Johansson, Revan, Odoffin, Peltier (Ferguson 86), Humphreys, Bramall, Rathbone, Rinomhota, Clucas (Appiah 62), Cafu (Wyke 86), Nombe (Eaves 72). Unused substitutes: Phillips, Seriki, Hatton.