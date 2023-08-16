'It's a timing issue' - Andy Cook's quite start is no cause for panic says Bradford City boss Mark Hughes

Mark Hughes has urged Bradford City fans not to panic about Andy Cook's barren start to the season - because the centre-forward himself will not.

Cook was exceptional last term, his 31 goals winning him the League Two player of the year award.

He is yet to get up and running in 2023-24, and on Tuesday at Stockport County saw a poor penalty saved and was let down by a heavy touch as he went through one-on-one with the goalkeeper, both when the score was at 1-1, which is how the game ended.

But former striker Hughes says it is no more than faulty early-season timing and the away fans made a point of singing Cook's name at full-time.

Andy Cook is yet to get off the mark for Bradford City this season. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

“You have to cut Andy a little bit of slack," said ex-Manchester United, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Chelsea forward Hughes.

“The thing with strikers, and I know from my own experience, when you start a new season it’s all about timing rather than fitness.

“It’s your ability to get shots off early or to arrive at the right time, or control the right ball at the right pace. They are all timing issues.

“I used to find when I started a season it would take me a few games to get those timing issues rectified.

Mark Hughes has some words of wisdom for Andy Cook. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

“It then becomes a natural thing. You pick the right angles to take your shots, you shoot early or later when the keeper’s committed himself.”

Hughes even predicted Cook could have as a good a goalscoring season again.

“He had a magnificent season last season and he’ll have another good one this year because arguably we’re a side that now creates more chances," he said.

“He could very well get up to his total that he had last year.“He’s looking back thinking, ‘Goodness me, I could have had three or four in the games we’ve played already!’

“But we know he’s going to score goals for us. The team’s creating chances for him. Don’t worry, he’ll be fine.

“Andy’s been through these periods before. It’s not something he hasn’t faced, he’s an experienced guy who’ll have to shrug it off.