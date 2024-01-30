Jack Muldoon double earns Harrogate Town win at Sutton and moves them to edge of League Two play-off race

Harrogate have now won eight games on the road this season, more than anyone else in League Two.

Simon Weaver’s men have also won three in a row for the second time in a little over a month and have won six of their last eight games.

The hosts had the first big chance as James Belshaw superbly tipped Omari Patrick’s deflected header over the bar.

Jack Muldoon - in at the double for Harrogate Town at Sutton United on Tuesday (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

But as the half went on Harrogate posed more of a threat and Bouzanis saved well from Matty Daly before Muldoon was sent clear but shot wide of the post as Bouzanis came out.

Patrick went close again at the start of the second half when his deflected effort hit the post but it was Harrogate who struck first when Muldoon turned in Daly’s low cross in the 58th minute.

Sutton had a clear chance to equalise when Olly Sanderson scuffed an effort wide – and Kayne Ramsay slipped Muldoon through to double the lead with 15 minutes left.

Substitute Lee Angol hit the bar for the hosts before Ryan Jackson pulled a goal back with a low 20-yard strike in the 87th minute.