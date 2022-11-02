Jack Rudoni shines as Huddersfield Town suffer a disappointing night in the rain - player ratings

Some awful first-half weather in driving rain mitigated the performances on both sides but still there were some good showings from a side decimated by injury and deprived of Tom Lees by Covid-19.

Lee Nicholls – made one important save in the first half 6

Brodie Spencer – the 18-year-old Northern Ireland international grew into a good debut 7

ATTACKING THREAT: Huddersfield Town's Jack Rudoni

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michal Helik – his usual self, which is just what Huddersfield need 7

Yuta Nakayama – stretchered off with a worrying injury so close to the World Cup 6

Josh Ruffels – had a half on either side of the back four 6

Duane Holmes – offered creativity in the second half in particular 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Etienne Camara – won the ball well in midfield 7

Jack Rudoni – hit the crossbar early on and outstanding throughout, he did not deserve to be on the losing side 8

David Kasumu – got about a lot early on but faded a bit as it became a slog in the rain 6

Ben Jackson – got forward well at times, not just from left midfield but left-back 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jordan Rhodes – not much impact before he made way for Danny Ward 5

Substitutes:

Brahima Diarra (for Nakayama, 46) – bright as soon as he came on, but unable to connect with a chance inside his first minute 7

Danny Ward (for Rhodes, 64) – like Rhodes, the chances did not fall his way 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Connor Mahoney (for Kasumu, 70) – helped his side to keep pushing 5